Government has come up with digital platform to help link Covid warriors, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday informed that the government has come up with a digital platform to link volunteers of social organizations, representatives of civil society and local administration. "My dear countrymen, with utmost humility and deepest respect, I bow to this sentiment displayed by 130 crore countrymen. To facilitate your selfless endeavour towards our country, as per your inclination and time, the government has come up with a Digital Platform ...it is called covidwarriors.gov.in ... I repeat- covidwarriors.gov.in," said the Prime Minister.

"Through the medium of this platform, the government has linked volunteers of social organizations, representatives of civil society and local administration with each other. It did not take long for 1.25 crore people to be part of this portal. They comprise Doctors, Nurses, ASHA-ANM workers, our friends from NCC and NSS, professionals from myriad fields...all of them have made the platform their own," he added. Adding that these people are of immense help at the local level in preparing crisis management plans and implementing them, the Prime Minister also appealed to the people to join the platform and help in serving the country.

It was the 64th edition of the Prime Minister's monthly programme amid the countrywide coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)