Tamil Nadu records 1,885 COVID-19 cases

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 in the State while toll rose to 24.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 19:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sixty-four new COVID-19 cases and one death were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 in the State while toll rose to 24. According to the daily health bulletin issued by the State's Health Department, the number of active cases stood at 838 in Tamil Nadu.

"64 new COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases to 1,885 and deaths to 24. The number of active cases stands at 838 in the State," said the Health Department in a statement. With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

