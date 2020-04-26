Left Menu
COVID-19 active cases rise to 461, toll at 20 in West Bengal

The number of active cases of COVID-19 rose to 461 in West Bengal while the toll stands at 20, state's Health Department said on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:18 IST
So far 10,893 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, said the bulletin.. Image Credit: ANI

In a media bulletin, the Health Department said that so far 105 patients have been discharged after being cured of COVID-19 in the state.

According to the bulletin, at present, 21,288 people are under home observation or surveillance and 39,774 have completed surveillance. So far 10,893 samples have been tested for COVID-19, said the bulletin. (ANI)

