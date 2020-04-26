Construction sites employing up to 10 workers requires no permission to function: Haryana govt

Haryana government on Sunday said small residential industrial construction sites employing up to 10 workers, within limits of the municipal corporation, municipalities and rural areas, require no permission to function during the lockdown. Labour department of Haryana government issued a letter to all administrative secretaries, all divisional commissioner and to all deputy commissioners in the state, apprising of the same.

"No permission required for small residential industrial construction sites employing up to 10 workers within limits of municipal corporation, municipalities and rural areas where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside," Labour department said in the letter. The government said district magistrates will monitor the situation in their districts.

"The District Magistrates will ensure necessary compliance in this regard along with monitoring, supervision of SOPs by such individuals," it added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 289 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 176 cured to discharged cases and 3 deaths. (ANI)