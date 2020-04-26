Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction sites employing up to 10 workers requires no permission to function: Haryana govt

Haryana government on Sunday said small residential industrial construction sites employing up to 10 workers, within limits of the municipal corporation, municipalities and rural areas, require no permission to function during the lockdown.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 26-04-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 20:38 IST
Construction sites employing up to 10 workers requires no permission to function: Haryana govt
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Haryana government on Sunday said small residential industrial construction sites employing up to 10 workers, within limits of the municipal corporation, municipalities and rural areas, require no permission to function during the lockdown. Labour department of Haryana government issued a letter to all administrative secretaries, all divisional commissioner and to all deputy commissioners in the state, apprising of the same.

"No permission required for small residential industrial construction sites employing up to 10 workers within limits of municipal corporation, municipalities and rural areas where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside," Labour department said in the letter. The government said district magistrates will monitor the situation in their districts.

"The District Magistrates will ensure necessary compliance in this regard along with monitoring, supervision of SOPs by such individuals," it added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 289 confirmed COVID-19 cases which include 176 cured to discharged cases and 3 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

300 districts COVID-19 free, 197 districts non-hotspots: Dr Harsh Vardhan

As the battle against COVID-19 in India peaks, the situation at the ground level is fast improving. At least 300 districts are disease-free non-affected areas and about 197 districts are non-hotspots, said Union Health and Family Welfare Mi...

Staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in AP tests positive for COVID-19

A staff nurse at Raj Bhavan in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, official sources said. The woman was part of a medical team stationed at the Governors official residence in Vijayawada.She has been admitted to the de...

Combating COVID-19: South Goa DM orders closure of restaurants, public places

The District Magistrate of South Goa has ordered the closure of restaurants in the district on Sunday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the order, restaurants, tea or pan shops, other food shops and joints, street food vendors, beach...

Senior govt doctor, another man die of COVID-19 in Bengal

A senior government doctor involved in the fight against COVID-19 and a 34-year-old man, both diagnosed with the disease, died at a hospital here on Sunday, sources at the facility said. Sixty-year-old Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, posted as as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020