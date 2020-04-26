COVID-19 count stands at 2,090 in Madhya Pradesh
ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST
A total of 2,090 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh while the death toll in the state is 103 till date, the state health department said on Sunday.
According to the health department, Indore has recorded 1,176 cases and 57 deaths while 415 cases and 9 deaths have been reported from Bhopal.
With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)
