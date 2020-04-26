Left Menu
COVID-19 count stands at 2,090 in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 2,090 cases of COVID-19 have been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh while the death toll in the state is 103 till date, the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

According to the health department, Indore has recorded 1,176 cases and 57 deaths while 415 cases and 9 deaths have been reported from Bhopal.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

