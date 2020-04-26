Left Menu
6 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh, tally reaches 36

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive cases to 36, as per the State Surveillance Unit, Chandigarh.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:57 IST
6 more test COVID-19 positive in Chandigarh, tally reaches 36
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Six more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total number of positive cases to 36, as per the State Surveillance Unit, Chandigarh. Earlier, the Chandigarh Administration had said that there are 30 cases of COVID-19 in Chandigarh out of which 17 patients have either been cured or discharged. A total of 756 samples have been tested so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Punjab has reached 298, including 67 discharged cases and 17 deaths. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 26,917, including 20,177 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

