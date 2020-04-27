Left Menu
India fights COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 05:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all states on Monday amid the coronavirus lockdown. The Prime Minister has held two such interactions earlier with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation and lockdown imposed to prevent its spread.

Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. Before the lockdown was announced, the Prime Minister had interacted with the Chief Ministers on March 20 to discuss the means to check the spread of the virus.

In his last interaction with the Chief Ministers on April 11, Modi had thanked the states for supporting the decision of the 21-day nationwide lockdown and praised how all the states have worked together as a team to check the spread of the virus. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's tally of COVID-19 cases reached 26,917 on Sunday, including 5,914 cured/discharged/migrated and 826 deaths. (ANI)

