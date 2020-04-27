Left Menu
3 deaths, 55 more COVID-19 cases in Pune

Three deaths and 55 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Pune, the Health Department said.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to Health Department officials, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pune has risen to 1,319, while the total number of deaths stood at 80.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 8,068. Till now, 1,076 people have either been cured or discharged, while 342 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

