Hyderabad family heads to Maharashtra to visit sick relative, booked for lockdown violation

Members of a family from Hyderabad, heading to Maharashtra in a car to visit an ill relative on Sunday, were stopped by police in the Mir Chowk area here and booked for violating social distancing norms and coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-04-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 13:38 IST
Hyderabad family heads to Maharashtra to visit sick relative, booked for lockdown violation
An FIR was registered under Section 188 of IPC. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Members of a family from Hyderabad, heading to Maharashtra in a car to visit an ill relative on Sunday, were stopped by police in the Mir Chowk area here and booked for violating social distancing norms and coronavirus lockdown. According to police, an FIR was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"A vehicle was stopped by the police in Mir Chowk in which a few locals were traveling. Upon enquiring, they said that they stay in the Nimboliadda area and were heading to Maharashtra to visit a relative who was terminally ill," inspector V Anand Kishore told ANI over the phone. The police said that they were sent back to their residence in the Nimboliadda area after registration of a case for not maintaining social distance and violating lockdown. (ANI)

