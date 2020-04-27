Left Menu
Mandatory for people to undergo medical examination before entering Himachal Pradesh: CM Jai Ram Thakur

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:07 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. . Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said a complete medical examination will be done of people entering the state and only thereafter will be allowed to go their respective destinations for home quarantine. The remark came during his interaction with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and Chief Medical Officers and directed the officials to ensure complete medical examination takes place.

Chief Minister said that it must be made mandatory for the people entering the State to download the Arogya Setu app. "The mechanism of issuing passes by the concerned Deputy Commissioners should be staggered so as to avoid overcrowding in the entry points of the State," the CM said, according to a statement issued by the CMO.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of the country has specially emphasised the need for social distancing. Thakur outlined that efforts should be made to start economic activities, particularly in the green zones.

"A special thrust must be laid on providing smooth movement of essential commodities and farming equipment. People should also be motivated to wear face masks and face covers as this could check the spread of coronavirus," he added. Chief Minister said that since selective shops were allowed to open in certain areas, but it must be ensured that effective social distancing is maintained there and everyone uses face masks and sanitizer.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state has so far reported 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases which includes 22 cured or discharged cases and one death. (ANI)

