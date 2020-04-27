Left Menu
14 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, count reaches 129

With 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Monday, the total confirmed cases in the district has reached 129.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-04-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 19:32 IST
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 1,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which include 335 cured or discharged cases and 31 deaths.. Image Credit: ANI

"A total of 14 patients were found positive, of which there are six health workers. Total positive patients till now are 129," said the District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 1,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, which include 335 cured or discharged cases and 31 deaths. (ANI)

