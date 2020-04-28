Left Menu
Odisha CM asks Centre to prepare national SOP for stranded people, enhancement of testing facilities

Participating in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss COVID-19 situation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasized on the need of National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for stranded people and enhancement of testing facilities.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:23 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 28 (ANI):Participating in the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss COVID-19 situation, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik emphasized on the need of National Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for stranded people and enhancement of testing facilities. As per the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Patnaik has raised three points requesting center for taking care of stranded peoples in different parts of the country by the concern states and to prepare a national SOP for smooth movement of stranded persons including student, workers, pilgrims, patients and other professionals.

The chief minister made this remark during a video meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation arising out of the coronavirus. Chief Minister Patnaik also requested the Prime Minister to enhance the testing facilities in the states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier while interacting with Chief Ministers via video conference on the prevailing COVID-19 situation, had said, the lockdown has yielded positive results as the country has managed to save thousands of lives in the past one and a half months Earlier on Sunday Chief Minister of Odisha had a discussion with Chief Minister of Gujarat and Maharashtra to felicitate the safe return of stranded peoples of Odisha from their respective states. (ANI)

