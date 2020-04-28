Left Menu
Illegal liquor worth around Rs 1.5 lakh seized in Telangana, 9 apprehended

Nine people were apprehended after illegal liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh was seized in Kagaznagar town of Telangana's Komaram Bheem district.

ANI | Komaram Bheem (Telangana) | Updated: 28-04-2020 06:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 06:27 IST
Illegal liquor worth around Rs 1.5 lakh seized in Telangana on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Nine people were apprehended after illegal liquor worth Rs 1.5 lakh was seized in Kagaznagar town of Telangana's Komaram Bheem district. The seizure was made after the excise department got a tip-off about the transport of liquor in the town from Madhya Pradesh. According to the officials, the nine people from a gang were apprehended in the raid, which was conducted.

The department seized around 200 bottles of alcohol with an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 lakh, informed Excise Circle Inspector Mahender Singh. Out of the nine people, one of the culprits has ties with a liquor shop at Raveendra Nagar, officials said.

The Circle Inspector said that cases will be filed against all the nine people, under provisions of the Excise Act and also for violating the lockdown restrictions. (ANI)

