Australia Treasury says not working on any new economic packages at moment

Australia Treasury says not working on any new economic packages at momentReuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-04-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 08:05 IST
The Australia Treasury is not working on any new stimulus packages at the moment, after the government launched a range of substantial spending plans in recent weeks to cushion the economy from the impact of the coronavirus.
Answering questions at a Senate inquiry into the government's response to COVD-19, Treasury's Deputy Secretary of the Fiscal Group Jenny Wilkinson said no new plans were being worked on right now.
- READ MORE ON:
- Senate