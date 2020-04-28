Mumbai Police to ask cops above 55 years to stay home during COVID-19

Mumbai Police has decided to ask its personnel above the age of 55 years to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic after three policemen died of coronavirus in the city, officials said on Tuesday. While a formal order in the matter will be issued later today, senior officials in the department have informed that Mumbai Police Commissioner has decided to ask cops above the age of 55 years to stay at home.

A head constable of Mumbai Police had on Monday died of coronavirus. Notably, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with a total of 8,590 cases and 369 deaths, according to the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department on Tuesday. (ANI)