FIR registered against students, coaching centres, hostels over Kota protest

An FIR has been registered in connection with the protest held by students from Bihar at coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota yesterday for violating the lockdown guidelines, the police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Kota (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-04-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 13:23 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR has been registered in connection with the protest held by students from Bihar at coaching centres in Rajasthan's Kota yesterday for violating the lockdown guidelines, the police said on Tuesday. According to the police, the FIR has been registered against the students and the administrations of the coaching centres and hostels for violation of the lockdown guidelines.

Students from Bihar, who are currently stranded in Kota amid the coronavirus lockdown staged a protest at Landmark city area here on Monday demanding to be sent back to their homes. A large number of students gathered in the protest and sat on the road while maintaining social distancing. After receiving the information about the protest, the police rushed to the spot and convinced the crowd to end the protest.

This comes as students from several states, including Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, have been sent back to their home states. However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar yesterday said that bringing back the students from Kota will not be possible until the Central government relaxes the guidelines. (ANI)

