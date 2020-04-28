COVID-19: Delhi HC grants interim bail to man facing cheating, criminal intimidation charges

Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to an under-trial prisoner, who was facing charges including cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, etc, on medical grounds during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, after hearing the submissions, on Monday granted interim bail to accused Yashpal Uppal for 45 days on condition of him furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

"Keeping in view of the facts and circumstances and also the present pandemic situation in the country and the medical condition of the petitioner, petitioner is granted interim bail for a period of 45 days on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs. 50,000 to the satisfaction of the Superintendent Jail," the court said. The court also imposed a condition that the petitioner shall duly surrender to the concerned Superintendent Jail on the expiry of the period of 45 days of his release.

Counsel for the petitioner told the court that petitioner is diabetic and a patient of hypertension and recently one of his thumbs had been amputated on account of the illness. The lawyer said that the petitioner is at high-risk in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The person is facing trial under Sections 420 (cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 448 (house-trespass), 468(forgery for cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 506 (criminal intimidation, 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)