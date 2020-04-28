Left Menu
Delhi HC notice to Centre, others on plea to restrain police from making arrests in Delhi violence case

Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central government and others on a plea seeking to restrain police officials from arresting people in connection with the ongoing investigation in the Delhi violence case during the lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 14:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central government and others on a plea seeking to restrain police officials from arresting people in connection with the investigation in the Delhi violence case during the lockdown. A Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh on Monday asked Centre, Delhi government, Delhi Police and others to file their replies on the petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and scheduled the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Advocates Mohd Taiyab Khan and Mohammad Noorullah, appearing for Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, told the court that when the country is fighting against COVID-19, Delhi Police on the pretext of Delhi riots investigation is arresting people from their houses and sending them to jail. The advocates submitted that the "unilateral, arbitrary and unwarranted act" of Delhi Police will frustrate the Supreme Court order to decongest jails by releasing prisoners on bail and parole amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, in its petition, sought direction for restraining the police from picking or arresting the Delhi riots victims or persons protesting against CAA on the pretext of the investigation and sending them to jail in riots related cases during the lockdown. The petition sought directions to put on hold the investigation until the outcome of the result of another petition seeking an investigation of riots related offences by SIT headed by a retired Judge of Delhi High Court or Supreme Court, excluding the members of Delhi police.

The plea also sought directions to the respondents to take departmental action against police officials concerned and also to initiate proceedings for contempt of court against the police officials and punish them, who violated the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in case of arrest and detention of the accused persons. Counsel appearing on behalf of the Union of India stated that all the arrests effected thus far, as well as, all the arrests that may be made henceforth, have been and shall be made, strictly in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

