Workers protest, pelt stones at Diamond Bourse office in Surat

Workers on Tuesday protested and pelted stones at the Diamond Bourse office in Surat, alleging that they were being made to work amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. Workers pelted stones at the office of Diamond Bourse and demanded that they should be sent back to their native places.

Police reached the spot and took note of their grievances. The police also tried to pacify the protestors by explaining the current lockdown situation. Migrant workers, across the country, have been stranded at their places of work. They have also been seeking permission to go back to their native places amid the lockdown which has been extended till May 3. (ANI)