Prepare contingency plans for resuming operations, ramp up production: Rajnath to Defence PSUs

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:01 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is interacting with the heads of Defence Public Sector Units and Ordnance Factory Board via video conferencing on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked the defence public sector units (PSUs) to prepare contingency plans for resuming operations after the lifting of the lockdown. While reviewing the performance of the defence PSUs (DPSUs) and ordnance factories in the lockdown and their contribution in the fight against COVID-19, the Defence Minister also asked them to ramp up their production.

"The Defence Ministry directed them to prepare contingency plans for resumption of operations after the lifting of lockdown to compensate for the lost working time to the extent possible and ramp up production," the Defence Ministry said in a release. Singh also appreciated the innovative skills displayed by the DPSUs in devising and manufacturing new products to fight COVID-19 and also the assistance rendered to the local administration in several forms.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plans to revive the economy post-lockdown, the Defence Minister said DPSUs along with private defence industry could play a major role in the economic revival. He also appreciated the monetary contribution of about Rs 77 crore made by the Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) and DPSUs to the PM-CARES Fund, generated from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds and one-day salary contribution. It was intimated that more contribution to PM-CARES Fund from the DPSUs is expected during April 2020.

During the conference, OFB reported that there was no COVID 19 positive case in any of its 41 manufacturing locations. "OFB's contribution in fighting COVID 19 included repair of more than 100 ventilators, manufacture 12,800 Coveralls, development of specialised machines for testing of PPEs, supply of 6.35 lakh masks to local authorities, supply of 340 specialised tents to Arunachal Pradesh for COVID 19 patients, distribution of 1 lakh litres of hand sanitizer, etc. OFB has earmarked 280 isolation beds at its hospitals in 10 locations. In addition, HAL has also earmarked 93 isolation beds in Bangalore for COVID-19 patients," read the press-release.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) informed that they have made arrangements to manufacture 12,000 ventilators in May 2020 and another 18,000 in June 2020. Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) is also working with eminent scientists for finalisation of the design for ventilators and to make the prototype. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) provided PPE and medicines worth Rs 5 lakh to Naval Quarantine Centre, Mumbai and distributed 4,000 litres of sanitiser.

"Several Units of OFB and DPSUs which are located in non-red zones have already started operations. Almost all DPSUs have made contingency plans to ramp up production after the lockdown is lifted by drawing up plans to work in three shifts and extending the workdays from five to six days a week. Work will be carried out by observing social distancing and other relevant health guidelines," it read. (ANI)

