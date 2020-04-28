NEGD, NIC to develop app for states to share strategies to combat COVID-19

The Central government on Tuesday asked National E-Governance Division (NEGD) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) to prepare an app where the best strategies of all states to contain COVID-19 pandemic can be shared. This has been done after the Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Modi suggested the government to prepare the app to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"I have asked the National E-Governance Division (NEGD) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) to prepare an app. Both NEGD and NIC have agreed to develop an app in 3 days," Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI. "Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi has requested to develop an app where the best strategies of all states to contain COVID-19 pandemic will be shared. We have accepted this suggestion," Prasad added. (ANI)