Rs 50 lakh compensation declared for port employees in case of death due to COVID-19

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday declared Rs 50 lakh compensation for people employed with Ports in the country, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday declared Rs 50 lakh compensation for people employed with Ports in the country, in case of loss of life due to COVID-19 infection. The compensation will be given to all port employees including contractual labourers, the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry of Shipping has decided that all the major ports may grant compensation in the event of loss of life due to COVID-19 to the dependent members or legal heirs of the employees as under, it said. "Monetary Compensation is declared to cover the risk of life due to COVID-19 contamination while discharging the Port related duty," the statement read.

"Port Chairman is the competent authority for the settling claims/disbursement of the compensation/Ex-Gratia and verifying authority for the cause of death from COVID-19. This compensation is applicable only for the pandemic of COVID-19 and shall be in force up to September 30 this year, subject to review thereafter," it added. (ANI)

