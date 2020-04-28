Left Menu
HC asks Bihar govt to take care of students stranded in Kota

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:46 IST
The Patna high court on Tuesday directed the Bihar government to take care of students stranded in Kota in Rajasthan during the lockdown if any of them seeks help. A division bench of justices Hemant Kumar Srivastava and R K Mishra passed the order on a batch of petitions, including a PIL, that sought directions to the state government to either issue passes to the guardians to enable them bring back the students or make arrangements for their return home.

The court, while posting the matter for resumed hearing on May 5, said, In the meantime, the Bihar government should take necessary steps to ensure help to needy students if any of them seeks help on the helpline number (set up by the Bihar government). Appearing for the state government, Advocate General Lalit Kishore submitted that the government is "very sensitive" about the issue and has already created a helpline number for the distressed students stuck in the coaching hub.

Thousands of students from Bihar go to Kota every year to prepare for examinations for admission to engineering and medical colleges. The state's top law officer said the government extends help to these students, whenever sought, through the local administration.

The hearing of one PIL and three writ petitions filed by guardians took place via video-conferencing. Kishore said the state cannot violate the lockdown guidelines in order to bring back the students, and insisted that the court, too, should desist from passing an order that is in breach of the conditions.

Notwithstanding the opposition's criticism, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has repeatedly shown reluctance to facilitating the return of the students. Kumar, while participating in a video conference Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with chief ministers on Monday, said the state is scrupulously adhering to central guidelines on the lockdown and it will not be possible to bring back students from places like Kota until the conditions are suitably amended.

The Bihar government has been accused of insensitivity to the plight of stranded students by the opposition which has been pointing out that many states, including those ruled by the BJP, the alliance partner of Kumar's JD(U), have made arrangements to bring them back..

