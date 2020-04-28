Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police recovers 'Ganja' in Goa, 2 accused sent to judicial custody

Two persons were arrested and Ganja weighing 355 grams was recovered from their possession by the Calangute police on Monday.

ANI | Goa | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:55 IST
Police recovers 'Ganja' in Goa, 2 accused sent to judicial custody
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

Two persons were arrested and Ganja weighing 355 grams was recovered from their possession by the Calangute police on Monday. The duo have been identified as Lenny Fernandes (25) and Manohar Dhargalkar (26).

According to the statement issued by Calangute Police, a team headed by PI Nolasco Raposo during their patrolling on April 27, 2020 apprehended both the accused. The Ganja recovered is worth Rs 70,000, told police

"This was also the 9th narcotic drugs case booked at Calangute Police Station this year till date. The Goa Police is committed towards zero tolerance of drugs and our action against drugs and other illegalities will continue," the statement added. The accused were produced before Mapusa Court and remanded to nine days of judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Thirty six Delhi police personnel deployed at SC sent on home quarantine

A day after a Supreme Court staffer tested positive for COVID-19, as many as 36 Delhi police personnel engaged in the security of the top court have been sent on home quarantine as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, sources said. Besides...

Husband of Norwegian woman thought abducted is arrested for her murder -police

The millionaire husband of a Norwegian woman thought to have been abducted and held for cryptocurrency ransom in 2018 was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of killing her, police said, though his lawyer said he denied any involvement.Anne-El...

Indian in Singapore with COVID-19 died of injuries not to due to infection: Report

A 46-year old Indian national, who was found dead in Singapore after he tested positive for COVID-19, died due to multiple injuries consistent with those resulting from a fall from height and was not due to complications from the infection,...

Azharuddin pledges support as ICA raises Rs 24 lakh for needy cricketers

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA has raised Rs 24 lakh to help around 30 former players who are in dire need of funds amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, a drive that has also found support from former captain Mohammed Azharuddin. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020