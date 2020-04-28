19 new COVID-19 cases in J-K in last 24 hours, count at 565
A total of 19 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 565 in Jammu and Kashmir including 381 active cases.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 23:09 IST
A total of 19 COVID-19 cases were reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 565 in Jammu and Kashmir including 381 active cases. According to J-K administration, all the new cases have been reported from the Kashmir division.
"19 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours; all are from Kashmir division. Total positive cases in the Union Territory stand at 565 which includes 381 active cases," the administration said in a statement. With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. (ANI)
