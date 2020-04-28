393 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai

A total of 393 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases to 5982 in Mumbai, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin. Meanwhile, three deaths and 143 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours.

Total positive cases in the district stand at 1491 and death toll at 83, Health Department, Pune said. According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 8,590 COVID-19 cases including 1,282 people recovered and 3,69 deaths in Maharashtra.

With 1,594 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 51 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 29,974.(ANI)