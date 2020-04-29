Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka allows shops in green zones to open; malls, restaurants, bars excluded

Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state government has issued direction to all the District Collectors (DCs) and other offices that all shops except malls, restaurants, bars and pubs can open in green zones.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 29-04-2020 03:26 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 03:26 IST
Karnataka allows shops in green zones to open; malls, restaurants, bars excluded
Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar on Tuesday said the state government has issued direction to all the District Collectors (DCs) and other offices that all shops except malls, restaurants, bars and pubs can open in green zones. "As far as starting industries in rural areas is concerned, there is a specific direction from the Centre and state government. Manufacturing of essential goods and commodities have been allowed by the Centre and state government. Such industries have started," Shettar said.

"In Karnataka, we have made red zone, orange zone, yellow zone and green zone. On Tuesday, the state government issued direction to all the DCs and other offices that in green zones all shops, except malls, restaurants, bars and pubs, can open. Some shops can also open in yellow zones," he said. Shettar added it is up to the district administration that which shops have to be started in orange zones.

"In red zones, earlier restrictions will continue and only essential industries will be started. We are giving direction to start the industry with some conditions. Only 50 per cent labourers to be used," the minister further said. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka has 520 COVID-19 cases, including 198 cured/discharged/migrated and 20 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

S.Korea says North Korea's Kim may be trying to avoid coronavirus

China's day of reckoning is coming: Global experts

Dr Jitendra Singh discusses with faculty of LBSNAA on Covid-19 related issues

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

QB Winston officially reaches one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints officially signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Saints for Winston, who is expected to back up Dre...

15 people from Tablighi Jamaat including 10 Bangladeshis sent to jail

As many as 15 people, who are from Tablighi Jamaat, including 10 Bangladeshi nationals, were sent to jail on Tuesday, said Sheopur Superintendent of Police SSP Sampat Upadhyay.Ten Bangladeshi nationals, two people from Kolkata and three peo...

Worried about virus, US House won't return -- for now

Facing the stark, startling reality that Congress may not be able to fully resume for a year, House leaders are desperately reaching for work-from-home options after a revolt from the ranks over the health risks of convening in the coronavi...

U.S. CDC reports 981,246 coronavirus cases, 55,258 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday reported 981,246 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 23,371 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,336 to 55,258.The CDC reported i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020