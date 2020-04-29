Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activist approaches NHRC to make screening of arrested persons mandatory

A complaint was moved in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories for mandating "medical screening" of all arrested persons before sending them to jail in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 17:05 IST
Activist approaches NHRC to make screening of arrested persons mandatory
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A complaint was moved in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories for mandating "medical screening" of all arrested persons before sending them to jail in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The complaint, filed by social activist Vishnu Kumar Gupta through lawyer Gaurav Bansal, said that several accused involved in heinous and non-heinous crimes are being arrested and sent to jail by the police across the country.

The complaint expressed reservations that if coronavirus infected persons are sent to prison, they might infect all the inmates and staff in the jail. It sought the intervention of the commission to direct the Union of India, States and Union Territories to forthwith draft and implement a policy related to making mandatory the medical screening of all the accused persons who are being arrested during this period.

Gupta, in his complaint, said that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus among judiciary, police, and jail officials, it is necessary that police must ascertain before arresting any accused person, whether they are infected with COVID-19 or not. Hence, the government must make medical screenings of such accused persons mandatory before arresting them, the complaint said.

It also mentioned a Gujarat court order, which it said directed Gujarat government to consider issuing necessary circular or instructions to ensure that accused persons are not infected with coronavirus or that they are not suspected of having coronavirus before being lodged in jail. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Erica Warren Singer to pen 'Now You See Me 3' for Lionsgate

Lionsgate is moving ahead with the third chapter of its heist series Now You See Me. According to Variety, the studio has roped in Eric Warren Singer, the Oscar-nominated scribe of American Hustle, to pen the script for the threequel.Now Yo...

Govt considering packages for sectors facing distress: Gadkari

The government is seriously considering unveiling packages, to the extent possible, to support sectors facing distress and a decision in this regard will be taken at the Prime Ministers level, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday....

Jharkhand CM condoles Irrfan Khan's demise

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, saying he will always be remembered as an extraordinary actor. In his condolence message, Soren said that he was very sad to h...

Germany wants joint EU planning to protect supply chains -minister

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier called on Wednesday for joint European Union planning to safeguard supply chains during future pandemics. Berlin did not want a European autocracy but did want more independence in Europe in medical pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020