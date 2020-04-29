Activist approaches NHRC to make screening of arrested persons mandatory

A complaint was moved in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday seeking directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories for mandating "medical screening" of all arrested persons before sending them to jail in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The complaint, filed by social activist Vishnu Kumar Gupta through lawyer Gaurav Bansal, said that several accused involved in heinous and non-heinous crimes are being arrested and sent to jail by the police across the country.

The complaint expressed reservations that if coronavirus infected persons are sent to prison, they might infect all the inmates and staff in the jail. It sought the intervention of the commission to direct the Union of India, States and Union Territories to forthwith draft and implement a policy related to making mandatory the medical screening of all the accused persons who are being arrested during this period.

Gupta, in his complaint, said that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus among judiciary, police, and jail officials, it is necessary that police must ascertain before arresting any accused person, whether they are infected with COVID-19 or not. Hence, the government must make medical screenings of such accused persons mandatory before arresting them, the complaint said.

It also mentioned a Gujarat court order, which it said directed Gujarat government to consider issuing necessary circular or instructions to ensure that accused persons are not infected with coronavirus or that they are not suspected of having coronavirus before being lodged in jail. (ANI)