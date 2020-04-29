Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 0.33% COVID-19 patients are on ventilators: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that of the total number of coronavirus cases only 0.33 per cent people are on ventilators.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:23 IST
Only 0.33% COVID-19 patients are on ventilators: Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that of the total number of coronavirus cases only 0.33 per cent people are on ventilators. "Only 0.33 per cent patients are on ventilators, 1.5 per cent patients are on oxygen support and 2.34 per cent patients are in ICU, which reflects the quality of care being provided across the country," said Vardhan during a video conference with Lions Club International.

Highlighting India's approach in combating COVID-19, he said, "This time the hallmark of our approach has been fivefold: (i) Maintaining a continuous situation awareness, (ii) Pre-emptive and proactive approach, (iii) Graded response as per continuously evolving scenario, (iv) Inter-sectoral coordination at all levels, and lastly, but most importantly (v) Creating a people's movement to combat this disease." Commenting on India's strengths in tackling the disease, he said, "India has successfully tackled public health emergencies of international concern and pandemics in the past as well."

"Our nation has the requisite national core capacities stipulated in the International Health Regulations to manage public health emergencies. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), which is a nation-wide surveillance system for epidemic-prone diseases, has been activated towards COVID-19 response, and is being further strengthened with substantive digital inputs," he added. "Since the last three days, the doubling rate is 11.3 days in the country. Although the global mortality rate is around 7 per cent, India is having a mortality rate of around 3 per cent, of which around 86 per cent deaths are of persons with co-morbidity," said Vardhan.

He also informed that 288 government laboratories are working along with 97 private lab chains with around 16,000 sample collection centres and testing around 60,000 tests per day. Government is working to increase the testing capacity to 1 lakh tests per day within the next few days, he added. The Health Minister further said that since the development of a vaccine is going to take a longer time, Lockdown and Social Distancing are serving as effective 'social vaccine'."The Ministry of Science & Technology, under my charge, has also been working on innovations and have been funding certain projects which are going to make the testing procedure quite fast", he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

Edsrpting after adding word in 1st para,change in 3rd Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the s...

HC asks Aizawl authorities to submit status report on assault of teenagers by volunteers

The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner and the SP of Mizorams Aizawl district to submit a status report on the alleged assault of eight teenagers, who flouted lockdown norms, by volunteers of a loc...

U'khand Cabinet sanctions 2.48 cr to buy resistance drugs for corona warriors

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore for buying some homeopathy and auyrvedic medicines that can boost corona warriors immunity against infection. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Mini...

Manulife picks 49pc stake in Mahindra AMC for Rs 265 cr

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Mahindra Finance on Wednesday said global financial services group Manulife has acquired 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management CompanyUnder the agreement, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020