Mother of driver tests COVID-19 positive, Alipore court employees asked to go on quarantine

The hearing of cases by a special bench scheduled on Wednesday at the Alipore district court, located in the southern part of the city, was postponed indefinitely after the mother of a driver engaged in transporting officials of the court tested positive for COVID-19, an order by the district judge said. The driver was also engaged in transporting some of the staff of the Calcutta High Court, a senior official said.

"The matter has been placed before Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan," the high court official said. The officers, staff and others who had been in direct or indirect contact with the driver of the vehicle have been asked to go on quarantine till his test report is received, the order by the district judge of South 24 Parganas, Uday Kumar, said.

The judge directed that the hearings by the special bench would remain postponed until further order. The driver's mother is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here. He was engaged in the transportation of the skeletal staff of the district judge's court at Alipore and officers and staff of the Calcutta High Court, the district judge noted in the order.