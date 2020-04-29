Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP CM orders extensive testing for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that testings be done for COVID-19 at an extensive level, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:59 IST
UP CM orders extensive testing for COVID-19
Awanish K Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary, Home.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that testings be done for COVID-19 at an extensive level, said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, on Wednesday. "The Chief Minister has ordered that testings be done at an extensive level. He has also given directions that pool testing should be done for those people, who are coming to the State from outside," said Awasthi.

"The Chief Minister today ordered that the capacity of L1 (basic), L2 (those with oxygen facility), L3 (those with ventilators) dedicated COVID-19 hospitals should be expanded and arrangement be made for 52,000 more beds," he added. Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that there are 2,115 positive COVID-19 cases in the State right now; out of these, 477 have been discharged after making a complete recovery.

"Thirty-six people have died due to COVID-19 so far. There are 1,602 active cases of coronavirus in the State," Prasad said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

BP is donating 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx and Alaska Airlines to help with the distribution of personal protective equipment in the battle against the new coronavirus.The jet fuel will be supplied from BPs refinery in Whiting, I...

Putting off check-up over virus fear? Try the self-service doctor's office

For anyone putting off visiting their doctor because they fear picking up the COVID-19 infection while in the waiting room, a French inventor has a solution an automated miniature doctors surgery.The patient goes inside a cabin the size of ...

COVID-19: RSS imparting primary medical training to youth

Apart from providing food to needy, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has also started imparting primary medical training related to COVID-19 to youth in Delhi so that these volunteers can come forward to help the government, in case the ...

Maha police registers over 83,000 cases of lockdown violations

Over 83,000 offences were registered and 16,897 persons were arrested for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020