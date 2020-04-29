Court to pronounce order Friday on bail plea of corporate lobbyist Talwar

A Delhi Court will pronounce on May 1 the order on the bail application of corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved order after hearing the arguments from the Enforcement Directorate as well the accused.

While opposing the bail application the ED told the court that Talwar was accused of serious economic offence and if granted the relief, he may flee from justice. The accused was already absconding from justice prior to his arrest and he had to be brought from Dubai, it said.

While seeking bail, Talwar told the court that no purpose will be served by keeping him in custody in the matter. He told the court that he was the only accused arrested in the case and the probe is already over.

He said all the evidence in the case was documentary in nature and has been recovered by the probe agency. There was no chance that the investigation could be hampered, he said.

A Delhi court had earlier dismissed the interim bail application by Talwar, moved on medical grounds in view of coronavirus, noting that he was lodged in Tihar central jail here where all the facilities were available. According to the ED, Talwar was the founding member of NGO Advantage India that had received foreign contribution of Rs 90.72 crore from MBDA England, a leading European missile manufacturer, and Airbus France under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funding between 2012-13 to 2015-16.

"Investigation has revealed that the NGO booked 'bogus' expenditure under various heads to show that foreign donation was utilised for various purposes," the agency had said..