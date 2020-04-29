Bombay HC to hear tomorrow plea seeking CBI probe, speedy trial in Palghar incident

Left Menu
Bombay High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear tomorrow a petition seeking a CBI probe, a fast track court trial, and compensation in the Palghar mob lynching incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear tomorrow a petition seeking a CBI probe, a fast track court trial, and compensation in the Palghar mob lynching incident. The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alok Srivastava, sought directions to transfer the investigation in the incident from CID-Crime to the Central Bureau of Investigation or alternatively constitute a special investigation team (SIT) monitored by the court to prove the incident.

The petition also sought directions to conduct the trial in the case by a fast track court in an expeditious and time-bound manner and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the driver who was killed in the incident. "Directions in the nature of Mandamus to the State of Maharashtra to initiate stringent disciplinary action as well as penal action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) by way of registration of FIR, against the concerned policemen, whose acts and omissions led to the aforesaid brutal lynching," it said.

The plea said that there are serious allegations of commission and omission on the part of the local police personnel themselves in the brutal crime and added that it is in the interest of justice to get the investigation of the instant case done by any independent agency. "The brutal lynching of the old aged spiritual leaders has sent a wrong message to the society at large and thus it is in the interest of justice to direct for speedy and expeditious trial of the instant case," the plea said.

"Free and fair investigation and expeditious completion of trial in the instant case will ensure that no such brutal lynching takes place in any part of the country, which will ultimately uphold the right to life of a number of citizens of India," it added. It also said that the Maharashtra government should pay compensations to all three deceased, but added that since the two spiritual leaders had "renounced their worldly desires", compensation for at least their driver should be given.

Two sadhus and their driver, who were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

