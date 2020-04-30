Movement of persons, vehicles not involved in essential services to be stopped at inter-dist boundaries: Bihar Additional Chief Secy

Bihar's Additional Chief Secretary wrote to all District Magistrates and police officers stating that the movement of persons and vehicles, except for those engaged in essential services on the inter-district boundaries, should be effectively stopped. In a letter, Amir Subhani, Additional Chief Secretary wrote, "In the last few days, it has been found that people who have gone from one district of Bihar to another district have been found to be COVID-19 positive. This means that the movement of persons or vehicles on the inter-district boundaries is not effectively hindered. This situation is worrying."

"Therefore, it is requested that the movement of persons or vehicles on the district boundaries should be effectively checked 24 hours. No one should be allowed, accept the legitimate pass holders or persons or vehicles involved in essential activities," he added. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reached 403 on Wednesday. (ANI)