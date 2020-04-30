Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DGP visits Baramulla to take stock of preparations and measures to curb COVID-19

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Baramulla district to take stock of the preparations and the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19.

ANI | Updated: 30-04-2020 07:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 07:30 IST
J-K DGP visits Baramulla to take stock of preparations and measures to curb COVID-19
Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh visited North Kashmir's district Baramulla.. Image Credit: ANI

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Baramulla district to take stock of the preparations and the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19. According to a release, he also reviewed the security scenario of all the districts of North Kashmir Range. The DGP was accompanied by the IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

"The DGP chaired the meeting of senior jurisdictional Police officers and commanding officers from Police and CAPFs of North Kashmir range districts wherein he reviewed the preparations and measures put in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus cases," the release said. During the meeting, the DGP stressed for implementing the government orders in letter and spirit to contain the spread of Corona Virus particularly in red zone areas. He directed that all the necessary preventive and precautionary measures have to be strictly enforced on the ground to check the disease.

He said that "our counter-terrorist grid will continue its operations, despite the Pandemic and added that there will be no compromise let up in our efforts for establishing a lasting peace in the Union Territory". The DGP chaired the meeting of the senior jurisdictional officer of Anantnag and Awantipora wherein he reviewed the security situation, Counter-Terrorist ops and COVID-19 measures. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Nearly half of global workforce at risk of losing livelihoods due to COVID: ILO

Almost 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy, nearly half of the global workforce, face an immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the continued sharp decline in working hours because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Internat...

Construction to begin on water storage facility in Northland

Construction could begin as early as this year on a water storage facility in drought-stricken Northland following studies which have identified some promising sites, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.Up to 30 million ...

Classrooms to be upgraded under $160m property improvement program

Classrooms at hundreds of state schools and Kura that are small or remote will be upgraded as part of a 160 million property improvement programme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.The Government went hard and early on our p...

J-K DGP visits Baramulla to take stock of preparations and measures to curb COVID-19

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmirs Baramulla district to take stock of the preparations and the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19. According to a release, he al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020