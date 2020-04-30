J-K DGP visits Baramulla to take stock of preparations and measures to curb COVID-19

Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited North Kashmir's Baramulla district to take stock of the preparations and the measures taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19. According to a release, he also reviewed the security scenario of all the districts of North Kashmir Range. The DGP was accompanied by the IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar.

"The DGP chaired the meeting of senior jurisdictional Police officers and commanding officers from Police and CAPFs of North Kashmir range districts wherein he reviewed the preparations and measures put in place to tackle the spread of coronavirus cases," the release said. During the meeting, the DGP stressed for implementing the government orders in letter and spirit to contain the spread of Corona Virus particularly in red zone areas. He directed that all the necessary preventive and precautionary measures have to be strictly enforced on the ground to check the disease.

He said that "our counter-terrorist grid will continue its operations, despite the Pandemic and added that there will be no compromise let up in our efforts for establishing a lasting peace in the Union Territory". The DGP chaired the meeting of the senior jurisdictional officer of Anantnag and Awantipora wherein he reviewed the security situation, Counter-Terrorist ops and COVID-19 measures. (ANI)