Bombay HC notice to Maharashtra govt, others on plea seeking CBI probe, speedy trial in Palghar incident

Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to Maharashtra government and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition seeking a CBI probe, a fast track court trial and compensation in the Palghar mob lynching incident.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 15:37 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to Maharashtra government and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition seeking a CBI probe, a fast track court trial and compensation in the Palghar mob lynching incident. A single-judge bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan issued the notices and sought a reply from the respondents on the petition within a period of two weeks.

The petition, filed by Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought directions to transfer the investigation in the incident from CID-Crime to the Central Bureau of Investigation or alternatively constitute a special investigation team (SIT) monitored by the court to prove the incident. The petition also sought directions to conduct the trial in the case by a fast track court in an expeditious and time-bound manner, and a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the driver who was killed in the incident.

The plea said that there are serious allegations of commission and omission on the part of the local police personnel themselves in the brutal crime and added that it is in the interest of justice to get the investigation of the case done by any independent agency. "Directions in the nature of Mandamus to the State of Maharashtra to initiate stringent disciplinary action as well as penal action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) by way of registration of FIR, against the concerned policemen, whose acts and omissions led to the aforesaid brutal lynching," the plea said.

"The brutal lynching of the old aged spiritual leaders has sent a wrong message to the society at large and thus it is in the interest of justice to direct for speedy and expeditious trial of the instant case," it said. Two sadhus and their driver, who were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 16, allegedly by villagers in Gadchinchle of Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

