Uttrakhand CM virtually inaugurates COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday virtually inaugurates COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory at Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute of Medical Science and Research in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:32 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during nauguration of COVID-19 PCR testing laboratory on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Doubling Rate of Uttarakhand is 30.3 Days, which is better than the National Average of 11 days, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed.

According to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) there are a total of 55 confirmed cases in the state, including 36 recovered. (ANI)

