Canadian military helicopter crashes in Mediterranean -NATO

A Canadian military helicopter crashed in the Mediterranean off the coast of Greece on Wednesday, prompting a search and rescue mission, NATO said in a statement on Thursday, after Canada had confirmed the aircraft had gone missing. Though no official details have yet been provided, Greek media said there were as many as six people on board and presumed dead. At least one woman, Abbigail Cowbrough, died in the crash, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said, citing family members.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defense Minister Harjit Sajjan will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT) to provide an update on the missing helicopter, according to a statement. Canada's defense ministry had no further comment. Earlier, Canadian Defense Forces said on Twitter that the family members on board had been contacted.

Tanya Cowbrough, the mother of Abbigail Cowbrough, said on Facebook that her daughter had been killed. "My beautiful daughter has been in a military accident and passed away," Tanya Cowbrough wrote. "Nothing can replace her."

The HMCS Fredericton lost contact with a CH-148 Cyclone aircraft that had deployed on the ship, Canadian Defense Forces said on Twitter on Wednesday. After the crash, Canada's military has decided to temporarily ground its Cyclone helicopters, the CBC reported.