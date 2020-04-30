PM Modi discusses strategies to attract foreign investments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting to discuss strategies on ways to attract foreign investments to India as well as to promote local investments in order to give a boost to the economy against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi directed that the action should be taken for a more proactive approach to handhold the investors, to look into their problems, and to help them in getting all the necessary Central and State clearances in a time-bound manner, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The meeting also discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote more plug and play infrastructure in existing industrial lands, plots and estates in the country and provide necessary financing support. Prime Minister Modi on Monday had said that the impact of coronavirus will remain visible in the coming months, and masks and face covers will be part of life. He also asserted that the country needs to give importance to the economy as well as continue the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,823 new cases and 67 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 33,610, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)