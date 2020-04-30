Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, states to consider issue of providing ration to those without card: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 20:16 IST
Centre, states to consider issue of providing ration to those without card: SC
The Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday left it open to the Centre, concerned states and union territories to consider the issue of providing ration to those who do not have ration card and also for universalization of public distribution system (PDS). A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which heard a plea in this regard through video-conferencing, said this is a "policy issue" and the government should consider it.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, noted in its order that during the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner had confined the prayer for providing ration to those people who do not have ration card and for universalization of PDS. "This being a policy issue, it is left open to the Government of India and also the concerned states/union territories to consider such relief," the bench said in its order.

The bench, which disposed of the plea, directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. During the hearing, the bench said it had already passed order regarding universalization of PDS. The petitioner's counsel said that orders passed earlier only cover those who already have ration cards and states like Telangana and Delhi have allowed PDS distribution to those who do not have ration cards.

The bench, which observed that it is largely a state subject, said it is for the government to see what other documents apart from ration cards can be used. The top court had recently asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of 'temporarily' adopting the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidized foodgrain. The central government scheme in this regard is scheduled to be launched in June this year.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

RBI should ask banks to show unrecovered loans of fugitives as 'outstanding', says Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI should direct banks to reverse entries and continue to show the unrecovered loans of fugitives such as Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya as outstand...

Focused on long-term play in India, helping SMBs scale up: Facebook India Head

Facebook is focused on a long-term play in India and its recent Rs 43,574-crore deal with Reliance Jio is indicative of the companys commitment to consumers as well as small and medium businesses SMBs in the country, its India Managing Dire...

Former Polish presidents, PMs call for presidential election boycott

Nine former Polish prime ministers and presidents urged voters on Thursday to boycott next months planned presidential election, arguing that the ballot, to be held by post, could be unconstitutional and did not guarantee voter confidential...

Collector, 7 doctors, two senior IPS officers quarantined;two fresh cases in Kerala

A district collector, two senior IPS officers and seven doctors were among those who have been quarantined on a day when two fresh cases were reported, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 497, even as Kerala made masks mandatory in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020