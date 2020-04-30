Andhra likely to see more discharged cases of COVID-19 in next few days, say officials

Andhra Pradesh is likely to see more number of discharged cases in the next two to three days and there were no COVID-19 casualties in the State from the past three to four days, informed officials at a review meeting with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Thursday. Briefing the COIVD-19 situation in the State, the officials told the Chief Minister that so far, 94,558 coronavirus tests have been conducted averaging to 1,771 tests per million population. The country's COVID-19 positive rate and the mortality rate are 4 per cent and 3.26 per cent respectively, whereas, for the State, it is 1.48 per cent and 2.21 per cent respectively. Apart from this, more than, 68,000 rapid tests have been conducted.

Meanwhile, responding to a situation in Kurnool district where the funeral of a COVID-19 deceased was stopped by a few people, the Chief Minister termed the incident as inhuman. "It is not appropriate. Instead of showing sympathy towards them, it is awful to stop the funeral of a COVID-19 deceased," said Chief Minister Reddy and ordered the DGP to take strict action against the guilty.

As per the Central guidelines, legal action can be taken against those who involve in such acts and cases can be filed, said officials in the review meeting. The Chief Minister has ordered the officials to monitor the facilities in Kurnool GGH Hospital and improve the infrastructure at the hospitals and quarantine centres. As per the categorised clusters, now 80 very active clusters, 64 active clusters, and 66 dormant clusters are identified in the State, besides 20 clusters with no active cases in the past 28 days.

The COVID-19 preventive measures are being intensified in Kurnool, Guntur, and Vijayawada in the wake of the increasing cases. The lockdown strategy is being strictly implemented and high-risk patients are being monitored with more care. With concern to agriculture-related sectors, Chief Minister Reddy instructed the officials to publicise toll-free number 1902 in village secretariats and every reported issue should be resolved.

He instructed the officials to collect much information through the marketing intelligence app. The officials said that there is a good response from the farmers for the purchase of crops through the token system. The Chief Minister asked the officials to use such app for other crops as well. About 60,000 tonnes of paddy have been purchased and 8,000 tonnes of maize are being procured, said officials. (ANI)