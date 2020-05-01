40 West Bengal senior police officers transferred
As many as 40 senior police officers in West Bengal have been transferred from their respective postings.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-05-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 01:15 IST
As many as 40 senior police officers in West Bengal have been transferred from their respective postings. The West Bengal Police Directorate in the order issued on April 30 stated that the orders have been made in the interest of public service.
The list of senior police officers includes Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Telecom, West Bengal; Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Traffic, Barrackpore; Deputy SP, Crime, Baruipur PD; Deputy SP, DEB, Jalpaiguri; Deputy SP, CID, West Bengal; Deputy SP (U/T), Darjeeling among others. This move comes amid the nation-wide lockdown implemented in view of COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)
