Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-05-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 06:38 IST
Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places. Andhra people which are stranded in other states can call 0866-2424680 and other states' people stranded in Andhra can call 1902 and give their details, to get help to go to their places.

AP R and B, Principal Secretary, MT Krishna Babu, said that the needy can mail their details to -- apcovid19controlroom@gmail.com. While addressing media, Krishna Babu said that the state government has already given permissions for agriculture, aqua and allied sectors to start their works.

Similarly, permissions have been given to 1655 industries located in the green zone and they started operations. Migrant labour can be permitted to go from green zone to green zone and work with adequate precautions. Krishna Babu further said that shops in green zones are given permission to run. However, cinema halls, shopping malls and exhibitions will have to remain shut, as they are not given permission, he said. (ANI)

