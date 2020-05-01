Delhi HC decides not to use centralised air conditioning over fear of COVID-19 spread

Delhi High Court on Friday decided not to use air conditioners in the High Court building and said that there is no "mathematical solution" to the problems in the use of air conditioning (AC) as far as the spread of COVID-19 is concerned. In the meantime, normal fans, ventilation, and other measures for proper ventilation will be used in Delhi High Court, a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said.

A special committee of judges examined the issues and showed serious concerns for use of ACs and said that it would further consider permanent solution and other necessary equipment as may be required. The High Court passed the directions while disposing of a petition, filed by Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) Chairman advocate KC Mittal, which raised concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in buildings which were centrally air-conditioned, including Delhi High court building and other subordinate court buildings.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) also filed a status report on the petition and mentioned that the Central government has already issued guidelines for the use of ACs. "CPWD Directorate had examined the COVID-19 guidance document for air conditioning and ventilation and decided to use it for the guidance of field formations of CPWD throughout the country," the status report said.

It said that an office memorandum was issued in the matter by CPWD Directorate annexing these guidelines through the CPWD website. "These guidelines are to be implemented by various field offices of CPWD which are maintaining Central government workspaces across the country to prevent any contamination by air circulation within workspaces manned by various Central government officers and staff," it added.

Mittal had, in his plea, raised concerns of COVID-19 spread in buildings using centralised ACs, and sought directions to respondents to take all necessary steps and precautions to ensure that no buildings using central ACs may be put to use without adequate measures. (ANI)