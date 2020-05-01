Nigeria: Police arrests 3 Nigerians for insulting Muhammadu Buhari and Aminu Masari

Nigeria's Katsina State police command has arrested three Nigerians for allegedly insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor, Aminu Masari, according to a news report by Daily Post.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Isah Gambo, confirmed this in a statement on April 30.

70-year-old, Lawal Abdullahi Izala; Bahajaje Abu,30 and Hamza Abubakar, 27, were arrested over a video that went viral on social media.

SP Isah Gambo said that the suspects confessed to committing the crime after interrogation.

The statement reads in part: "The attention of the Katsina State police command has been drawn to a viral video on social media showing one Lawal Abdullahi, alias "IZALA", 'm', aged 70 yrs, of Gafai Quarters, who was contemptuously insulting the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba, ordered for investigation, which led to the arrest of Lawal Abdullahi Izala, Bahajaje Abu, and Hamza Abubakar.

During the investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the offenses.

Gambo further warned Nigerians against taking undue advantage of social media to insult others.

"The Police will not fold its arms and watch while disgruntled elements violate the sacred laws of the land, adding that anyone insulting others contrary to the provisions of the Cyber Crime Act will face the wrath of the law," Gambo added.