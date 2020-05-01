Left Menu
Development News Edition

No problem in dealing with COVID-19: Army Chief General Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 19:10 IST
No problem in dealing with COVID-19: Army Chief General Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that there are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. "There are no problems in dealing with the issue of coronavirus. The first patient in the Army is cured and the jawan is back on duty," General Naravane said during a press conference here.

"Army so far has only 14 cases of COVID-19 out of which five have been cured. They have returned to work," he added. Earlier on April 20, the Indian Army issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses.

"Broad modalities/guidelines for rejoining have been planned in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining from leave/temporary duty/courses and the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units," the Indian Army had said. Personnel will rejoin only on the receipt of specific instructions from units or formations that have granted leave or temporary duty.

According to the Indian Army, any individual whose leave station is within 500 km of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only. "Individuals who do not fall within the 500 km criteria will report to the nearest unit/station headquarter in the private vehicle only," it said.

All personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days quarantine period) and Red (symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital), the force said. As per the classification, all personnel reporting back from leave, temporary duty and courses will be classified as Yellow and will undergo 14 days quarantine period at the reporting station or unit. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

All public transport services permitted to operate from 1 May

All road-based public transport services will from 1 May 2020 be permitted to operate from 5 am until 7 pm, with a grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete their trips and drop off passengers.This includes minibus-taxis, buses,...

Valve's The International 10 postponed

The International 10 is off, continuing a stream of misfortune for the Dota Pro Circuit during the coronavirus pandemic. Valve said Friday it would look to 2021 for the return of the major event, which draws massive audiences thanks in part...

Govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks with certain relaxations

The government on Friday announced that a limited lockdown, including suspension of inter-state travel, air and train services, will continue to remain in force for another two weeks throughout the country from May 4 but some activities wou...

MP: Varsity committee to prepare exam, academic year schedule

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has constituted a six-member committee to plan exam schedule and prepare the academic calendar for universities in the state in accordance with guidelines in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020