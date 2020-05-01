24 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka
Twenty-four cases of coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Friday, taking the State's number of COVID-19 cases to 589.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:26 IST
Twenty-four cases of coronavirus were detected in Karnataka on Friday, taking the State's number of COVID-19 cases to 589. "24 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Karnataka today, taking the total number of cases to 589," said the state health department.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has made the request to all migrant workers to stay back in the State to resume economic activities as per the Centre's directions. "Karnataka government intends to resume economic activities soon and has held a meeting with the representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard. The government has appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 35,365 including 9,064 cured/discharged and 1,152 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
