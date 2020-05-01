Left Menu
Modi welcomes armed forces' decision to honour Covid-19 warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Indian Armed Forces' initiative to undertake various activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 23:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed Indian Armed Forces' initiative to undertake various activities on May 3 as a mark of gratitude towards Covid-19 warriors. "I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families," read a tweet by the Prime Minister.

"Our Armed Forces have always kept the nation safe. Even in times of disasters, they are out there helping people. Now, our Forces are, in a unique way, saying a big thank you to our frontline COVID-19 warriors for their endeavour towards making India COVID-19 free," the PM added. Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs on Friday, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Bipin Rawat, had said that some activities shall be undertaken by the Armed Forces on 3 May to show the solidarity of the frontline soldiers with the COVID-19 warriors.

"On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all COVID-19 warriors. Doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards, delivery boys and media, which have been reaching out with the message of government on how to carry on with lives in difficult times," said General Rawat. The armed forces will be organising multiple events like flypast by fighter and transport aircraft of the IAF from Srinagar to Thiruvanthapuram, and from Dibrugarh to Kacchh.

The helicopters from IAF and Indian Navy shall be showering flower petals on the hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. The Navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) shall move ships in formations at sea at select locations while Army bands shall visit COVID hospitals and play tunes outside the hospitals in an expression of gratitude to the warriors,

All three service Chiefs shall be laying a wreath at the Police Memorial on the morning of 3rd May, to honour the police personnel for their efforts, read an official statement. (ANI)

