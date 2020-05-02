UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthday

UK's Princess Charlotte celebrates her fifth birthdayReuters | London | Updated: 02-05-2020 03:11 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 03:00 IST
Britain's Princess Charlotte, daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate, celebrates her fifth birthday on Saturday - an occasion marked by the release of four new photographs of the young royal.
The photographs were taken last month by her mother at the Sandringham Estate in eastern England where the family helped to pack and deliver food parcels for isolated pensioners in the local area.
Last month, Charlotte's great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the world's oldest and longest-serving monarch, turned 94. However, there was little fanfare to mark that occasion as Britain endures a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak - its worst national crisis since World War Two.
