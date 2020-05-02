First batch of Jharkhand students from Kota leaves for Ranchi :Hemant Soren

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that the first batch of Jharkhand students from Kota has left for Ranchi and thanked the Central Government and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for their assistance. Taking to Twitter Hemant Soren wrote in Hindi, "The first batch of Jharkhand students in Kota has left for Ranchi. I thank the central government, Ashok Gehlot Ji and office bearers in the Rajasthan government for their assistance. Another train will commence its journey for Dhanbad tomorrow."

The Railway officials along with others were seen applauding the students while the train was departing from the station. Earlier on Friday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Gaurav Yadav had asserted that around 1200 stranded students will reach Ranchi through a special train from Kota.

The development comes after, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted the permission for movement of the stranded people, including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same. Meanwhile, the lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks. (ANI)